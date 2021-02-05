Paul Felton joins Tahoe Fund board of directors

Paul Felton



The nonprofit Tahoe Fund announced that retired investor and long-time supporter, Paul Felton, has joined its Board of Directors. As a board member, Felton will provide support, leadership and guidance to the organization in its pursuit of ensuring the completion of environmental improvement projects in the Tahoe Basin with support from the private community.

Felton, now a resident of Glenbrook, NV, developed his appreciation for Lake Tahoe when he began visiting the region as a teenager. He purchased his first home at the lake in the 1980s and has frequented the area since.

“Paul is a tremendous addition to our board of directors,” said Allen Biaggi, Tahoe Fund board chair. “The experience he brings to the Tahoe Fund, and the passion he has for Lake Tahoe has already proven to be an asset to the organization and the environmental projects we are working on.”

Mr. Felton’s previous board service has included Santa Catalina School in Monterey, and Seacology in Berkeley, California. He earned his B.A. from Brown University, and MBA from Columbia University. He will focus his energies on the Tahoe Fund’s forest health goals, as the organization looks for innovative solutions to increase the pace and scale of forest restoration.

“My great enthusiasm for the Tahoe Fund is a natural outgrowth of my deep reverence and care for Lake Tahoe and the surrounding basin,” said Felton. “The Tahoe Fund team and leadership have levels of spirit, commitment and tenacity that help explain the impressive accomplishments over its short life. I am grateful to have joined the organization ahead of so many achievements yet to come.”

Source: Tahoe Fund