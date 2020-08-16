Pavement striping work scheduled at I-80 Donner Summit Rest Areas

FROM A RELEASE:

NEVADA COUNTY – Planned maintenance work at the Interstate 80 Donner Summit Safety Roadside Rest Areas (SRRA) next week will require alternating daytime closures of the eastbound and westbound rest areas for parking lot striping work.

Following repairs and paving work to the rest area parking lots in May, Caltrans is finishing improvements before winter returns once again to the Sierra. Motorists may expect temporary daytime closures to begin mid-week.

Eastbound Donner Summit Rest Area: Wednesday, August 19 from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Westbound Donner Summit Rest Area: Thursday, August 20 from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

During the alternating Donner Summit rest area closures, the Gold Run rest areas along Interstate 80 will remain open for motorists and truckers.

Weather or unexpected events may delay or prolong the work. Caltrans advises motorists to “Be Work Zone Alert.” The department will issue construction updates on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at CaltransDistrict3. For real-time traffic, click on Caltrans’ QuickMap quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ or download the QuickMap app from the App Store or Google Play.

Source: Caltrans