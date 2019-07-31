Paving work scheduled for Highway 89 in Tahoe City

TAHOE CITY – Caltrans is alerting motorists of scheduled maintenance work on State Highway 89 in Tahoe City starting tonight.

Crews will be paving the highway from the Tahoe City Transit Center to the “wye” intersection with Highway 28. Work will take place under reversing one-way traffic control from 7 p.m. tonight to 8 a.m. Thursday and 7 p.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday. Motorists should expect delays and “Be Work Zone Alert” when driving through area.

Material and/or equipment problems or other unexpected events may delay or prolong the work. The department will issue updates on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at CaltransDistrict3. For real-time traffic, click on Caltrans’ QuickMap quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ or download the QuickMap app from the App Store or Google Play.

Source: Caltrans