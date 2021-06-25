Paving work scheduled in Truckee early next week: Ramp, lane closures anticipated

Caltrans is alerting motorists to expect travel delays, lane reductions and ramp closures on east- and westbound Interstate 80 (I-80) and State Route 89 (SR-89) in Truckee for paving work.

Caltrans is scheduled to pave ramps and a small segment of I-80 from the chain-installation area near Donner Pass Road to Central Truckee (exit 186) early next week. Motorists are advised to expect delays and seek alternate routes during the following ramp closures:

Monday, June 28 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Paving the left (fast lane) of I-80 westbound from the SR-89 south separation to the chain installation area near Donner Pass Road.

The SR-89 south on-ramp to westbound I-80 will be closed for paving.





Tuesday, June 29 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The SR-89 south on-ramp connecting to eastbound I-80 will be closed for paving.

The eastbound Central Truckee off-ramp will be closed for paving.

Caltrans reminds motorists to "Be Work Zone Alert" and slow in work zones for the safety of crews performing these improvements.

