Pay-to-park program returns to Tahoe’s East Shore

Spring parking fees went into effect on Tuesday near the Tahoe East Shore Trail, and will be in place through Memorial Day weekend.

Sierra Sun file photo

Tahoe Transportation District’s pay-to-park program has started back up, bringing a fee structure for those parking near Tunnel Creek to gain access to the East Shore.

Spring fees went into effect on Tuesday and will be in place through Memorial Day weekend, when summer rates begin. Fees range from free in evening hours up to $5 per hour during midday on weekends.

The Park Tahoe program, which was launched in 2020, offers 90 metered spots to expand off-highway parking options along the heavily frequented stretch of Highway 28 from Incline to Sand Harbor State Park. The program is intended to pay administrative and operation costs of parking meters, provide a revenue reserve that would fund operations and maintenance of the East Shore Trail, provide revenue for infrastructure preservation, and provide matching revenue for transit services. For fiscal year 2020-21, the meters generated $246,818 and are projected to generate $209,118 in the 2021-22 fiscal year due to impacts associated with last year’s wildfires.

This season the Tahoe Transportation District, which is the lead organization for the East Shore Trail project, and 12 other partnering agencies are encouraging visitors to “Come early, come late, pay a lower rate,” said the district in a press release.

Pay station kiosks are at each lot and accept credit card payments only. The only lot currently open is at the northern most point of the East Shore Trail.

For more information, visit tahoetransportation.org .

PARKING RATES Early morning hours (7 to 9 a.m.) $1 per hour every day Late morning hours (9 to 11:00 a.m.) $3 per hour Monday through Thursday, $4 per hour Friday through Sunday Midday (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) $4 per hour Monday through Thursday, $5 per hour Friday through Sunday Afternoon (3 to 5 p.m.) $3 per hour Monday through Thursday, $4 per hour Friday through Sunday Evening hours (5 to 7 p.m.) free

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com