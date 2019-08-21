Pedestrians injured after driver becomes distracted by bee on Highway 28 at Lake Tahoe

Two pedestrians were injured Saturday when a distracted driver veered onto the shoulder of Nevada Route 28 near Chimney Beach.

A woman was traveling southbound in a 2014 Honda Civic around 11:20 a.m., Aug. 18, when a bee flew into the car, according to Trooper Hannah DeGoey, public information officer with the Nevada Highway Patrol. The woman became distracted and took her eyes off the road.

The vehicle veered right onto the paved shoulder where the car struck two pedestrians. They were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Nevada Route 28 is a heavily traveled corridor in the Tahoe Basin.

For years officials have sought to improve safety on the two-lane highway. Safety improvements were a motivating factor in the construction of the recently completed shared-use path running from Sand Harbor State Park to the Tunnel Creek area.

The U.S. Forest Service recently just wrapped up the public comment period for the next segment of improvements along Nevada Route 28.

Ryan Hoffman is a reporter with the Tahoe Daily Tribune, a sister publication to the Sierra Sun.