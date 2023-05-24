Perry named to Christie’s Real Estate 2023 Masters Circle

Christine Perry of Christie’s International Real Estate Sereno, an affiliate of global luxury real estate network Christie’s International Real Estate, has been named to the Christie’s International Real Estate 2023 Masters Circle.

Introduced in 2019, the Masters Circle designation is awarded each year to a select group of top- performing agents within the Christie’s International Real Estate network. Each agent is nominated by their brokerage and must meet rigorous standards for luxury sales volume, client service and a commitment to professional excellence in real estate.

The Masters Circle class of 2023 includes over 200 agents that represent more than $10 billion in annual sales, with market expertise ranging from waterfront, equestrian, mountain and ski properties to vineyards, new developments, urban luxury, and private islands.

Masters Circle agents enjoy exclusive benefits through the Christie’s International Real Estate network, including dedicated networking and professional development events, branded graphics for use in marketing, a personalized landing page on ChristiesRealEstate.com, and enhanced marketing on the Christie’s International Real Estate home page for qualifying properties. In addition, members gain access to a private communication portal that allows them to market properties to other Masters Circle agents around the world, and to share best practices and strategies for success.

“Our 2023 Masters Circle class represents the best in luxury real estate around the world, bar none. These agents are considered the foremost experts in their respective markets, and each has an unwavering commitment to client service. We’re incredibly proud to have them in the Christie’s International Real Estate network, and we look forward to their continued success,” said Chris Lim, president of Christie’s International Real Estate.