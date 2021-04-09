Pet Network Humane Society announces new executive director

After a comprehensive nationwide search, the Pet Network Humane Society Board of Directors is pleased to announce the hiring of Simi Balter as Executive Director.

Simi comes to Pet Network after working with Canine Companions for Independence (CCI), where she served as the Executive Director of the Southwest Region in Oceanside. She worked at CCI for 19 years, where she progressed through the ranks, and in February 2019, she assumed the role of Executive Director. Simi’s development and operations experience and her exceptional leadership skills will bring guidance to Pet Network’s plans to expand its life-saving capacity, increase the support it provides to the local community, and help Pet Network become a shining star among animal welfare organizations throughout Nevada.

The Pet Network Executive Director Search Committee was comprised of the PNHS Board and two members from the Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation Board of Directors. They received more than 150 resumes from applicants nationwide and conducted many phone and online interviews during the two-month process.

“The PNHS Board of Directors is thrilled to have Simi join the team as our new Executive Director,” said Jerleen Bryant, PNHS Board Chair. “Her proven leadership experience, professional attitude, as well as her passion for animals was apparent in the interview process, and we think she is the perfect fit to lead Pet Network Humane Society.”

About Pet Network Humane Society

Pet Network Humane Society is dedicated to saving and improving pets’ lives through rescue, adoption, and humane education programs. Our mission is to rescue adoptable animals from euthanasia, connect abandoned animals with loving families, instill respect for animals through humane education, and enhance lives through animal companionship.

Source: Pet Network Humane Society