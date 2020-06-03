Pet Network in Incline adjusts operations to save more pets

Pet Network's new changes will help pets have a second chance like this dog, Rodger.

INCLINE VILLAGE, NEV. — Pet Network announced changes that will enable the organization to increase life saving capacity in the coming years.

Pet Network Humane Society rescues approximately 400 animals each year. The new changes to operations will allow them to save more than double that number.

A national data collection site called Shelter Animals Count shows that more than 4,000 cats and dogs were euthanized in Nevada shelters last year.

“Overcrowded shelters are often faced with the heartbreaking reality that they must euthanize cats and dogs when they have run out of options and space,” said Jamie Fitzpatrick, executive director of Pet Network in a press release. “If Pet Network can do more to help mitigate the need to euthanize adoptable animals in Nevada shelters, there’s no question in my mind that is what we should be doing.”

In order to expand capacity to care for more cats and dogs, Pet Network will be repurposing existing space in order to house more animals. In addition, a full time veterinarian will be added to the staff to act as the medical director.

Boarding and daycare operations, which have been closed due to COVID-19, will not reopen. Pet Network will utilize that kennel space to house an increased number of dogs rescued from overcrowded shelters in Nevada.

The Pet Network Thrift Store, which is currently located inside the shelter, will likely be relocated to a larger and more usable space within the community of Incline Village. A new location for the thrift store is being sought.

“We hope to continue thrift store operations as they provide an important revenue stream in addition to an opportunity for community members to engage with our shelter and support our mission,” Fitzpatrick said.

Pet Network Humane Society was founded nearly 30 years ago with a mission to save animals from euthanasia. Pet Network’s staff and volunteers have provided loving homes to thousands of cats and dogs that came from overcrowded shelters.

The network seeks more local volunteers as they increase the number of animals.

