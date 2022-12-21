Pet Network offering sponsored adoptions through December

Adoptions at Pet Network are sponsored through the end of December, along with one free year of vet services.

Sybile Moser

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Pet Network has been able to offer sponsored adoptions for the month of December and has seen 44 adoptions since the sponsorship has begun.

The sponsored adoptions will continue for the rest of the month, and staff are hoping to surpass their adoptions numbers from last year.

“We did 60 adoptions in the month of December last year, which was really great,” said Pet Network Marketing Manager Sybile Moser. “To see that many animals go home in one month was pretty incredible.”

The homing of so many animals was made possible by the generous donation of The Gately Family Foundation. This year, they are not only sponsoring the adoption fees for each animal, but providing a years worth of vet care at the Pet Network Community Hospital.

“It just really reduces the barriers to adoptions and helps animals get into loving homes that much quicker,” said Moser.

Hambone is still looking for a home and available for adoption at the shelter.

Even though the shelter has seen a high number of adoptions this month, there are still plenty of animals still waiting to find their forever homes due to overcrowding at other shelters.

“We are just doing our part as a small, rural shelter to kind of help alleviate the pressure on those overcrowded shelters and get some animals exposure in communities that they wouldn’t have necessarily been in before,” said Moser. “So that’s a huge part of it for us. We’re constantly taking in and transferring in animals from overcrowded shelters in Nevada and California.”

With the holiday season in full swing in the basin, Moser pointed out that research from the ASPCA shows giving an animal as a gift does not increase the likelihood of the animal being returned to the shelter, or re-homed in the future.

“It actually decreases the likelihood of that happening,” said Moser. “So we certainly don’t discourage giving animals as gifts based on that research. There are always factors to consider when bringing a pet into your home, but as an adopter welcome shelter, we believe in giving our adopters the benefit of the doubt. We trust that if you’re coming into our shelter to adopt an animal, whether that be for yourself or for someone else, you know what you’re getting into and you’ve done your due diligence to know that is what you truly want because it is a big commitment.”

There are some long-term girls at the shelter who are still looking for a home, like the sweet girl above.

Sponsored adoptions will be happening for the rest of December.

To look at the animals still looking for their forever homes, visit http://www.petnetwork.org/adoption-process .

Miranda Jacobson is a reporter for the Tahoe Daily Tribune, a sister publication of the Sun. she may be reached at mjacobson@tahoedailytribune.com.