Peterson named senior marketing director for Palisades

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Palisades Tahoe has selected Matt Peterson as the senior director of marketing.

Peterson is a 20-year in the ski industry and most recently served as the regional director of marketing and brand for Woodward Mountain Centers in Tahoe and Park City. Prior to that, he served as the vice president of marketing for Boreal Mountain. Peterson is known for his passion around creative marketing strategy, mountain culture, and environmental sustainability.

“I could not be more excited to welcome Matt to Palisades Tahoe,” said Tom Feiten, senior vice president of business development. “His level of professionalism and marketing acumen coupled with his experience in the industry is just what we need to take Palisades Tahoe to the next level. I can’t wait to see what we can accomplish.”

Peterson’s appreciation for the mountains runs deep. He got his start in the ski industry as a professional snowboarder competing in the X-Games and filming with Warren Miller. His boots-on-the-board experiences led him to co-found Academy Snowboard Co. as well as a boutique creative agency in Denver before relocating to Lake Tahoe in 2013. Today, Peterson is an avid snowboarder, mountain biker and backpacker who spends as much time in the Sierra with his wife and daughters as possible.

Over the past nine years, Peterson’s leadership has received multiple national awards including NSAA’s Golden Eagle for the recycled water project, best mobile technology, and most recently Visit California’s Poppy Award for best recovery campaign. Peterson also serves as executive chair for Visit California’s mountain committee, contributes to Ski California’s growth committee, and supports many community nonprofits.

“I’m incredibly honored to be invited into the Palisades Tahoe community, and I look forward to working with the talented teams who are building and operating one of the most legendary mountain resorts in the world,” Peterson said.

Peterson will start his new position on Monday, July 18.