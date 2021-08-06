PGA touches down at Old Greenwood

Dozens of the top golfers on the PGA Tour teed off Thursday at Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood Course for the annual Barracuda Championship.

The tournament, which runs through Sunday, is the only PGA Tour event to use the Modified Stableford scoring system. Under the scoring system points are allocated to players based on the number of strokes taken at each hole.

Fresh from teeing off in Tokyo, Mito Pereira, of Chili; Thomas Pieters, of Belgium; and Rafael Campos, of Puerto Rico, are all slated to be in this weekend’s field. The last five winners of the Barracuda Championship were first-time PGA Tour winners, marking the longest streak of its kind on the tour and one that includes recent Open Championship winner Collin Morikawa.

Tournament play got underway at Old Greenwood’s par-71 course, and features a field of 132 players. Last year’s champion, Richy Werenski, is also slated to compete in the Barracuda Championship. The winner of this weekend’s tournament will receive $630,000 out of a $3.5 million purse.

A limited number of spectators will be allowed on site. This year’s competition marks the second year the tournament will be held at Old Greenwood after being held in previous years at Montreux Golf & Country Club near Reno.

“The new course really is a spectacular place to watch golf, especially at the caliber of a PGA TOUR event that Barracuda is,” said tournament director Chris Hoff. “We are excited to see the fans return and watch some of the best golfers in the world compete in our unique Modified Stableford play format.”

