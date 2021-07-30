PGA Tour set to tee off at Old Greenwood

The PGA Tour will touch down at Old Greenwood on Thursday for the first round of the Barracuda Championship.

The Barracuda Championship is set to tee off next week, bringing PGA golfers to Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood course for the second year in a row.

The 23rd Barracuda Championship, an event that was long held at Montreux Golf & Country Club near Reno, gets underway Monday with Eldorado Pro Am.

“The new course really is a spectacular place to watch golf, especially at the caliber of a PGA TOUR event that Barracuda is,” said Chris Hoff, tournament director of the Barracuda Championship, in a news release.

“We are excited to see the fans return and watch some of the best golfers in the world compete in our unique Modified Stableford play format.”

The Barracuda Championship is the only event on the PGA TOUR featuring the Modified Stableford scoring format. Rather than counting the total number of strokes taken, a Modified Stableford format involves scoring points based on the number of strokes taken at each hole. Good play earns points and poor play takes away points. Unlike traditional scoring methods where the aim is to have the lowest score, the objective in a Modified Stableford is to have the highest score. The number of points awarded on each hole is determined based on the comparison of the number of strokes to par. Once a player has taken two strokes more than par, a double bogey, they may pick up their ball, as it is then not possible to score any points on that hole and the player cannot lose any additional points.

Tournament play is scheduled to begin Thursday, and will run through Sunday.

TOP RANKED PLAYERS

Spectators will be allowed. Daily grounds tickets, starting at $35, must be purchased in advance; no on site ticket purchases will be available.

“We have worked closely with state and local officials to develop a plan that is designed to keep our spectators and the surrounding community safe while also allowing fans to experience the Barracuda Championship and its new home at Old Greenwood,” added Hoff.

This year’s field includes two of the top-ranked collegiate players — John Pak and Davis Thompson. Both received exemptions and have turned professional following record-setting collegiate careers at Florida State and the University of Georgia.

Pak, who debuted at the 2020 U.S. Open, was a member of Florida State’s nationally top-ranked team and this year’s winner of the Jack Nicklaus Award, the Haskins Award and the Ben Hogan Award. He finished his collegiate career as the consensus player of the year. In addition, Pak finished with the lowest scoring average in Florida State history with a 69.87, and won eight times while playing for the Seminoles. He was also a member of the winning 2019 and 2021 Walker Cup Teams.

University of Georgia’s Thompson was as a former No. 1 ranked amateur, Walker Cupper, and SEC Player of the Year. He is 10th on Georgia’s all-time list with 17 top-10 tournament finishes. Additionally, Thompson was a final watch list honoree for the Haskins Award, named one of three finalists for the Ben Hogan Award and one of four semifinalists for the Byron Nelson Award. He capped off his final collegiate year winning the Tiger Invitational for his third collegiate victory.

For more information on the Barracuda Championship or to purchase tickets visit http://www.BarracudaChampionship.com .

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643