PG&E to pay $2.5 billion for wildfires

Pacific Gas & Electric Co., a Northern California utility, last week said it expects to pay at least $2.5 billion for the deadly wildfires that hit wine country last October, according to an Associated Press report.

Some of the fires were found to have been ignited by fallen power lines.

More than 40 people were killed in the blazes, which also destroyed thousands of homes, businesses, vineyards, marijuana farms and other agricultural operations.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection has determined the cause of 14 fires and found the utility's downed power lines started several, according to the AP report.

PG&E is facing more than 200 lawsuits and expects more.