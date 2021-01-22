Phase 2 of Soaring Ranch project postponed

For the second straight Truckee Planning Commission meeting, proposed changes to Phase Two of the Soaring Ranch project were continued.

Following a nearly four-hour discussion on the topic, the Planning Commission moved to push the item to its next meeting in February.

The project, at 10001 Soaring Way, is part of the Joerger Ranch Specific Plan that was adopted in 2015. The three-phase Soaring Ranch project was approved in 2018 and is spread across roughly 16-acres near Truckee Tahoe Airport.

Phase One of the project included a Raley’s grocery store. Phase Two of the project includes four buildings with a total of 31,523 square feet of commercial floor area and 69 rental multi-family residential units — 61 of which would be unrestricted market-rate units and eight would be marked as affordable units.

The four buildings would range in height from two to four stories with retail, office, and food service on the ground floor of each building and multi-family residential units on the floors above. Specific tenants have not been identified for the commercial spaces.

Questions on the project focused on whether it is consistent with the goals and objectives of the Joerger Specific Plan, workforce housing, environmental sensitivity, and the impact on local businesses. Public comments centered on the residential units and their affordability.

LUMBER STORAGE UNITS

The Truckee Planning Commission’s other agenda item during Tuesday’s meeting regarded the approval to redevelop and reuse two lumber storage building on the Truckee-Tahoe Lumber Company site in the Railyard Master Plan area, at 10242 Church St. and 10322 Trout Creek Road.

Proposed plans are to demolish the existing 4,758-square-foot office building on the south side of 10242 Church St., redevelop a pair of sheds, and develop 66 on-site parking spaces and a 18,000-square-foot outdoor plaza.

After roughly two hours of discussion on the item, the Planning Commission approved the resolution.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.