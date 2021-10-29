Phelan, Fuszard win Northern doubles championship

Truckee High School sophomore Ryan Phelan and junior Olivia Fuszard captured a regional championship on Tuesday as part of a sweep of the doubles podium for the Wolverines.

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association concluded the Class 3A Northern League tennis tournament on Tuesday at the Reno Tennis Center, and featured an all Truckee matchup in the finals.

Phelan and Fuszard edged out teammates Amber Hansford and Naomi Park in the title match to capture the Northern League doubles championship. Truckee seniors Sophia Wasson and Samantha Schram finished in third place following a win against South Tahoe sophomores Erin Yamaoka and Nora Stewart.

In singles, Truckee junior Mia Jones came into the tournament as the No. 5 seed and managed to reach the finals before losing 8-5 to Hug junior Aenessa Rylski.

On the boys’ side, Truckee senior Gabe Smith finished as runner-up in the singles tournament, falling 8-1 to regional champion, South Tahoe senior Andrew Lehmann.





The state championships started Thursday and run through Saturday at Liberty and Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. As a team, the regional champion Truckee girls enter the four-team tournament as the top seed out of the Northern League, and are scheduled to face Boulder City on Thursday. The boys come in as the No. 2 seed out of the Northern League and will play The Meadows.

The singles and doubles tournaments will get underway today.

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com