Phish changes venues, supports those impacted by Caldor Fire

The band made a sizable donation to the Community Foundation.

Provided/ Ming Poon

In place of canceled shows originally scheduled for South Lake Tahoe due to the Caldor Fire, Phish played two nights at Shoreline Amphitheater in the Bay Area.

The shows were filled with rarely played songs, long jams, deep bass grooves, blissful solos and tributes to fire fighters and those displaced from the fire.

Despite limited capacity and evacuation orders, fans come from Lake Tahoe to see the band.

Provided/ Ming Poon

The late venue change and Shoreline limiting capacity to 12,000 didn’t keep people away. Despite mandatory evacuation orders from the raging Caldor Fire, many fans from the Lake Tahoe area traveled to see the band from Vermont.

All attendees were rewarded with fine weather, fresh air, and an incredible two-night run of music, including the third longest jam in Phishtory (Soul Planet at 47 minutes long).

Phish played a 47 minute long Soul Planet jam.

Provided/ Ming Poon

But, in addition to the concerts, the band noted that all donations that were made to the band’s foundation (The Waterwheel Foundation) during these shows would go towards benefitting the Caldor Fire Fund at the El Dorado Community Foundation, going directly to those impacted by the fire.

On Thursday, the band’s publicist, Big Hassle, confirmed via email a donation of $100,000 to the Community Foundation, which included funds raised from both merchandise sales as well as donations from fans. They also indicated the Waterwheel Foundation was expecting to make another donation that would include additional merchandise proceeds as well as fan and band-matched donations.

Bill Roby, Executive Director of the El Dorado Community Foundation, added, “We are overwhelmed by the generosity of Phish in supporting the communities of El Dorado County. Their contribution means everything to the families who have been impacted by this devastating fire.”

Members of Phish consist of: Guitar and vocals, Trey Anastasio; Bass and vocals, Mike Gordon; Keyboards and vocals, Page McConnell; and drums and vocals, Jon Fishman.

The Tahoe Daily Tribune is a sister publication of the Sierra Sun