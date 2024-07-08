Pine nuts: Democracy

That fairest form of government, democracy, thrives, until it doesn’t…

We Americans hold the current record, almost two and a half centuries, and with that record comes freedom, not freedom to do whatever blows our hair back, but freedom to do what is proper and charitable. As the late and lamented Republican Senator Everett Dirksen forewarned us, “Liberty is like precious gold: to keep it, you must constantly be on guard and protect it from thieves.”

Then too, Mark Twain cautioned us in a letter to Sylvester Baxter of the Boston Herald in 1889, “I wish I might live fifty years longer; I believe I should see the thrones of Europe selling at auction for old iron. I believe I should really see the end of what is surely the grotesquest of all the swindles ever invented by man– monarchy.”

Well, our democracy might be under the weather, but we aren’t dead yet, as Thomas Friedman reminded us as recently as 2022: “As long as we can still vote out incompetent leaders and maintain information ecosystems that will expose systemic lying and defy censorship, we can adapt in an age of rapid change — and that is the single most important competitive advantage a country can have today.”

Militarily, everybody remains on full alert while the fine line between deterring war and provoking war remains razor thin. Preemptive actions are sometimes perceived as interdiction, thus, preemptive actions often beget escalation. Slipping on just one rung on the escalation ladder can deliver an accidental war, and before we know what we are about, myopic political pressure delivers a nuclear war.

So, what can we do? Well, we can start to draw down weapons of mass destruction.

The United Nations can herald a de-escalation declaration, and do it today. Let us start our careful climb down the escalation ladder, bomb by bomb, day by day. Today it’s our turn, tomorrow Russia’s, and the rest, bowing to powerful world pressure, will fall into line as we come to accept that we have no permanent enemies, except weapons of mass destruction.

In closing, when a cornerstone from 1872 was discovered during demolition of a Masonic Lodge in Reno, it contained silver dollars minted in Carson City and pieces of wood from Sutter’s Mill in Sacramento. And that started me to thinking that maybe we should all hide a fun little cornerstone to entertain a future generation.

So looking ahead, I’m going to assemble a few Twainian treasures, put them in a sturdy container and bury them. I’ll leave a map divulging the burial site at the library, with instructions not to open until 2124…

The first item I shall place in my cornerstone is a 2016 Mark Twain Memorial Silver Dollar, the very first coin minted by America for literature, and one of the few things that our 114th congress could get together on…onward and upward! Here’s to you 2124…