Pine nuts: Dream come true

How I remember waking up at the Ormsby House after one of my first presentations of Mark Twain on the previous night. I recall looking out the window into that Nevada sunrise, gazing at the Capitol, and muttering to myself, “Someday, Son, you are going to regale Nevada’s legislators with some words from The Wild Humorist of the Pacific Slope. I was dreaming…

That was 1988. Thirty-seven years and 4,000 programs later, that dream came to fruition with a call, “McAvoy, we know you’re comfortably retired, but we would ask that you address the Nevada legislature for fifteen minutes on March 20th.”

“YES!” Kim Harris even called out her small but mighty army of Suffragists to welcome everybody as they arrived at the Capitol. It was enchanting. Our Nevada legislators were in a good humor that morning, and, well, a portion of that program I shall enter here…

“How ’bout our Suffragists! Thanks to you ladies Nevada leads the nation! And we’re proud of you! Now you might be wonderin’ how Mark Twain got all the way from the Mississippi River to Carson City. I’m going to tell you, if I can remember…

As good fortune would have it, thanks to Mr. Lincoln’s inauguration, my brother was appointed Secretary to the silver territory…Nevada. So, I fancied myself to be Secretary to the Secretary, and I purchased the $150 fare each on the Overland Stagecoach out of St. Joe, and out we came, at a spanking gate; with our six shooters, a deck of cards, and a six pound unabridged Webster’s dictionary. We should have left it behind. It wasn’t a good dictionary. It didn’t have any modern words in it, only obsolete words that Noah Webster used when he was a child. For example, it defined a “carbuncle” as a kind of a rare jewel. Humor has no place in a dictionary.”

Then, a little later along, came the litmus test…

“I covered the legislature for the Enterprise. Never have I seen a body of men with tongues so handy and information so uncertain. They could talk for a week without ever getting rid of an idea. If any one of them had been on hand when the Creator was at the point of sayin’, ‘Let there be light,’ we never would have got it. No, the Nevada legislature meets every two years for sixty days, when they ought rightly meet every sixty years for two days.”

The laughter and ovation that followed was a relief to me in light of the divisive political climate dominating our nation’s landscape. Our Nevada legislators were not taking themselves too seriously, but were good sports, and were not actually going to drown me as I had expected. In fact, I had asked that any offered honorarium go toward my funeral expenses.

Invited to dine at the Fox with the Suffragists, I was in paradise, and full to the brim with gratitude that civility is alive and well in the Great State of Nevada…