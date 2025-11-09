Pine nuts: Hamstringing Putin

I’m not a political analyst by any stretch of the imagination, but I do know a hawk from a handsaw when I see them together, and Russia’s President Putin is easy to read as a Halloween pumpkin head. Yes, once Putin believes he can bedevil Estonia with impunity, lookout NATO.

Imperialism is a disease, and a contagious one. Most of us know when enough is enough, and are satisfied with our lot. But the imperialist is never satisfied with his lot, he is too eager to gobble up the next-door neighbor along with the neighbor’s neighbor…

But now if we step on Putin’s toes, and down one of his jets inside NATO airspace, he just might take a step back, or at least hold the line. The risk of escalation always remains a factor in the equation, but it’s either deter, or fold our cards at the table.

So the idea is to hamstring Putin when he commits future aggressions, and do it with this caveat: “Do that again and we will kick you in the knee, and if that does not dissuade you, we will kick you in the…other knee.”

President for Life Putin has no accountability. There is no future election or threat of impeachment. He has free reign to become Dennis the Menace and fly in the face of all usual and expected challenges to his revanchist ambitions. So our world does need to display steadfast might in discouraging him from invading another of his neighbors in the name of his beloved Russian Empire, the largest empire in Europe in the 19th century.

To the imperialist, a body count is merely a number. KIA’s have no faces, no mothers, no souls, they are merely fodder for the Empire to roll over on the way to expansion. Imperialism is a heartless march for domain and is a threat to peace, and quite possibly, a full-throated threat to engage in warfare. No longer is the question, “How many fighter jets do you have,” but, “How many drones do you have?”

Russia claims it can produce 4,000 drones per day. An attack by Russian drones could feel like, well, as Mark Twain might say, “An attack of Russian drones might feel like being in a wasps’ nest in a short shirttail.”

I read that President Trump’s meeting with President Putin in Budapest has been scrapped, so I would hope President Trump might be busy in the kitchen concocting a mixture of restraint and resolve to present to President Putin…

State boundaries of 2025 are too well established to be challenged or threatened by heads of state. Yet there are those few who refuse to be pulled out of the 19th century. I’m one of them, so I know one when I see one. In the course of extraordinary events, Russia might be one of the biggest challenges on the horizon, and I, as one small member of the peanut gallery, wish everyone the best of outcomes…