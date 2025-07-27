Pine nuts: Love at first sight
Last week’s column reminded me of a love affair out there on Old Cape Cod…
To punish me I guess, our program director at WOCB sent me to a resort to host a remote broadcast of a backgammon tournament on a Sunday afternoon. My first reaction, which I kept to myself, was, “You’re condemning me to death by a thousand papercuts. I don’t even know how to spell backgammon!”
Well, I went, and that was this boy’s lucky day, for mine eyes fell upon her. She wore a fuzzy yellow sweater that highlighted the ringlets of dark curls that adorned her shoulders. I was bewitched, bewildered and speechless. But girding my courage, I approached her with microphone in hand, and asked if I could interview her.
She waved both hands to shoo me away, then placed an index finger to her lips to signal she was speech impaired, which she was not…
I fell irretrievably in love with her, set down my microphone, and asked if I could buy her an iced tea. She smiled and said yes. I then worked up my courage to ask her for a date on Monday evening for dinner and a show, to wit she told me she already had a date to attend the Bruins game. I was crushed, but she also told me she worked at a dress shop in Hyannis, so at least I knew where I might find her. Jane was her name.
That Monday evening I went to a new friend’s house for Monday Night Football and was put in charge of burgers on the grill outside. I shared with my new friends that the love of my new life, Jane, was at the Bruins game and my life was ruined. Then, while I was outside tending the grill, I heard, “McAvoy, come in here! We switched over to the Bruins game during halftime, and a beautiful lady stood up in the stands with a sign that said, “I Love You, McAvoy!”
“Heaven take me now!” I howled, then returned to my grill with a smile and a spring in my step.
The next day I wandered downtown to look for her dress shop, found it, and there she was, looking gorgeous.
“That was really something special that you did last night.” I stammered.
“And what was that?” she sang along innocently.
“You know, the sign…”
“The sign?”
Abruptly, I realized I had been hoodwinked, and I resolved to avenge those who sent me on this fool’s errand…
But what was gratifying and memorable about that hoodwinking is what she did next. Once she realized that I had been bamboozled by my friends in such a cruel manner, she purloined from my program director, my Boston Marathon training route, went out there one morning, and planted a hand painted sign alongside my route that read, “I love you McAvoy!” Well, when I came upon that sign my heart stopped beating and leaped into my throat…
To be continued…
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.