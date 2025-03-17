Pine nuts: Love March Madness

March Madness, my favorite time of year. One can make wheelbarrows of money betting on hoops during the Big Dance. As the late great Mark Pilarski told me, “Mac, most smart sports bets are based on statistics, but not March Madness. Smart Madness bets are predicated on the heart. If you can judge heart, you’ve got it made.”

Probably because I lived in the Hawaiian Islands for fifteen years, I’m a pretty good judge of heart. The Hawaiian people taught me to think with my heart, and I try to do that as a regular thing, but in March it amounts to positive income.

I was never a good baller myself. I still remember Coach Phillips’s last words to me when he cut me from our high school squad and sent me to the showers, “Layne, this is a TEAM sport!” I had no idea what he was talking about…still don’t.

But, never one to give up, I practiced my trick shots until I had them down, and could challenge my fraternity brothers at the University of Oregon to games of Horse on Friday afternoon to win enough money to go out that night.

One easy mark was Sam Elliott, who was a nice guy, but a terrible shot. I would bounce the ball off the court and into the bucket, or whip the ball around my back and into the hoop, while Sam could never get the hang of it. I see him on television now and again these days, hawking insurance or something, and only wish I could watch a March Madness game with him at a sports book here at the lake, and buy him a beer for all the money I took off him on the basketball court at the SAE House back there at Oregon…

My pick for this year is Memphis. They are the scrappiest, fastest team out there. I have to believe the Memphis basketball coach went out to the track one day, and asked those track stars, “Hey, you guys wanna learn how to play basketball?” They said yes, and sure enough they did learn how to play basketball, and now they beat everybody up and down the court all night long.

I wish Mark P. were still with us. Mark had the best sports mind in Nevada, and was the most fun to ski with in the morning, watch a game with in the afternoon, then collect our winnings and take our wives out to dinner in the evening. I miss him…

Well, enjoy this year’s Big Dance. Bet with your heart, and don’t forget to dance with the one you brung. Oh, and if the pretty cocktail waitress calls you “George” take it as a compliment, for here in the great state of Nevada, as well as in a few of the other more cultured states in the union, a big tipper is known with abiding affection, as a George…

Go Tigers!