Pine nuts: Mr. Putin, draw down that weapon

To begin, let us call nuclear weapons what they are, “Weapons of Mass Annihilation.” Call them what we will, their very name strikes terror into our hearts as their presence presupposes an unleashing of enough radiation to poison our air, our soil and our seas…

Those of us who might be vaporized in a nuclear blast will be the lucky ones,

as those who survive will face an ignoble end. So let me be the first on my block to shout out, “DRAW DOWN NOW GOTDAMMIT!” The United Nations will follow, including the United States and Russia, also the seven remaining nuclear armed countries, totaling 13,000 nuclear weapons gone forevermore.

We the people are not warring tribesmen in this 21st century, it is only the politicos who threaten to use nuclear weapons. We can no longer allow politics of power and military technocrats to jeopardize our very existence. We either DRAW DOWN NOW or face the possibility that next month, or perhaps next winter, there very well could be nothing left alive on Earth but cockroaches, and maybe one final performance of Beach Blanket Babylon. Let us make our shout heard loud and clear: “DRAW DOWN NOW GOTDAMMIT!”

When we shout this mantra to guilty parties, and this means you, Mr. Putin, they will hear it coming from every direction, and well, please do accept my congratulations in advance for ridding the earth of this nightmarish threat.

As is our custom, we shall leave the last word to Mr. Twain: “There has never been a just war, never an honorable war -on the part of the instigator of the war. I can see a million years ahead, and this rule will never change. The loud little handful, as usual, will shout for the war. The pulpit will, warily and cautiously, object -at first; the great big, dull bulk of the nation will rub its sleepy eyes and try to make out why there should be a war, and will say, earnestly and indignantly, ‘It is unjust and dishonorable, and there is not necessity for it,’ then the handful will shout louder. Statesmen will invent cheap lies, putting blame upon the nation that is attacked and every man will be glad of those conscience-soothing falsities; thus he will by and by convince himself the war is just, and will thank God for the better sleep he enjoys after this process of grotesque self-deception. There are no holy wars, only alleged holy wars, and I have noticed, God is on both sides in this war, so history repeats itself. All war must be the killing of strangers against whom you feel no personal animosity; strangers whom, in other circumstances, you would help if you found them in trouble, and who would help you if you needed it.

Well, before I had chance to be in another war, the desire to kill people to whom I had not been introduced had passed away.”