Pine nuts: Never Sweats & OLTAC

Some seek power, others seek fortune, others yet seek fame, but most folks just want to lead healthy, happy lives with their family, friends and neighbors. So how about a campaign to make America kind again, MAKA, a movement to encourage thinking with the heart ahead of algorithms and artificial intelligence.

We have a literary society in Carson City, “The Never Sweats,” and our common bond is, “Love of History and Love of Community.” We meet for lunch once a month to regale in conversation about books, essays, journalism and fanciful stories. One always comes away from these gatherings feeling smarter and better off. We can’t take on any new members at present, as we have filled the Mark Twain Room at the Fox to capacity.

Incline Village boasts a similar society, OLTAC, The Old Lake Tahoe Athletic Club, whose common bond is, “The older we get the better we were.” We gather together to watch sporting events on television or play poker while smoking cigars and sipping whiskey. Our motto is, “I don’t give a _____ what you think!” Yes we do swear on occasion, but our swearing is lighthearted, musical, and carries no guile. Not unlike the Never Sweats, OLTAC is camaraderie at its best.

Having friends in both of these first-rate societies, I feel I am a better person for the association, and yet I know little about any member’s political or religious beliefs. All I know about my pals for sure is that they are cultured, well-read, well-traveled, and kind.

So I think I’ll have some red baseball caps made up that say, MAKA and give one to each of our honorable Never Sweats and OLTAC members in good faith.

I have recently changed my voter registration to No Political Party, so I can better examine everybody else’s political and religious beliefs, and not try to push my political or religious beliefs onto anybody else. Just because someone has beliefs that are not congruous to our own, does not mean we have to dislike that person, or worse yet, consider them to be an enemy. We need to lighten up, show some compassion, and exhibit some kindness toward those who do not believe as we do.

On my journey toward making America kind again, I try to imbue my life with music, instrumentals mostly, though I do like Barbara Streisand’s words, “People who need people are the luckiest people in the world.” And too, friends who lend a little light-hearted humor and warmth to my day are always appreciated. A kind word, a smile, a wave, a tip of the hat, these are gestures that carry goodwill and benevolence. Our world, our country, our community is sorely in need of more of these heartfelt gestures.

So let us each be a living Statue of Liberty, in the spirit of that wonderful gift from France, and honor our American ideals, and liberty and democracy…