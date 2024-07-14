Pine nuts: Secrets to longevity

Isn’t it interesting that in this year’s happiest place in the world, Finland, half the Finns are taking anti-depressants. But why? My guess is they are suffering from a deficiency of music and humor, just like the rest of us. Some health experts like to tell us the sweet spot for long life is 7,000 steps a day, but my untrained eye tells me the sweet spot for long life is 7,000 laughs a year, along with 7,000 songs a year. Still, I try to maintain a spring in my 7,000 steps a day, though sometimes I do find myself plodding around the house like an antiquated Lake Tahoe gander.

Little acts of kindness can make our day, for as that great Albanian, Mother Teresa, used to say, “Don’t look for big things, do small things with great love.”

A fellow I didn’t know stopped by my place the other day with a music box shaped like a steamboat. He told me he thought it should have a good home because it plays “Moon River,” which has a line in it, “My Huckleberry friend.” I play that little sidewheeler every morning as I pour my coffee, and am grateful for that gentleman’s random act of kindness…

Kindness & Grace: We will do ourselves a great service by placing those two words at the forefront of all political and diplomatic deliberations of the day…

In this turbid world of ours, nobody can afford to be complacent anymore. Eventually, we have to stand up for altruism and charity. And too, we could be more grateful for little adjustments, like General Motors recalling 740,000 SUV’s because their LED headlights were too bright and causing a debilitating glare, and I thought it was just me…

Then there Was That Little Debate

A Brief Review for Those Lucky Enough to Have Missed It

“You’re the worst president!”

“No, you’re the worst president! Na-Na Na-Na Boo-Boo!”

To me it was an overarching discomfiture, though in the airing of dirty laundry on television, it was also a small victory for democracy…

The president’s voice was missing in action, thus dramatically weakening his arguments,

while the former president drilled down with the delivery of a Winnemucca auctioneer hawking seven straws of bull semen.

The losers? Well, Donald lost on paper, while Joe lost bigtime on television…

It was painful to watch, and I have yet to hear anybody bragging about having watched it twice. My take? Both candidates should do the country the favor of stepping aside. I guess that makes me a double lover, someone who would love anybody else…

As to presidential immunity, I maintain that a president who knows right from wrong will never have to appeal for immunity…

So what will November bring us? I don’t know, and neither does my Aunt Tilda, but one thing is sure, we will get the government that we deserve…