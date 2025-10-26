Pine nuts: What if women ruled the world?

Having observed the many fascinating features of mankind for 82 years now, I have come to believe that we are one warring tribe, constrained only by mothers, wives, and an occasional daughter. With the possible exception of Joan of Arc, women are the peacekeepers. They keep the home fires burning.

In the past few years the Russian quest for empire in Ukraine has cost a million killed or wounded. How can we read such a staggering number without a visceral reaction? We can, and we do.

The story of Adam & Eve is enduring because there were only two of them. Perhaps if we were to annihilate ourselves down to a remaining two, one of those two, guess which one, might show some concern.

Warfare has become so sterile we seldom ever even see the eyes of the foe anymore. Where we used to grab an adversary by the beard to teach him a lesson, today it’s, “Send In The Drones!” Russia claims it can produce 4,000 drones a day. All too suddenly the skies are filled with snipers that hover over a battlefield for 45 minutes before swooping in for the kill.

The year 2025 has delivered A.I. driven mini-submarines, fighter jets and cockroach spies to the business of warfare. In our highly combustible world, computer vision and robotic killing machines are now accessible, mass-producible and affordable, thus making the third year of war in Ukraine deadlier than the first two years combined.

Mark Twain told us, “No civilization can be perfect until exact equality between man and woman is included.” I might like to take that a bridge further, “No civilization can be perfect until rule by women is empowered.”

Let’s face it men, we are too quick to turn to violence to settle our grievances. I confess to having said it myself once in a tavern as a young man, “Don’t make me come over there!” Then again, I fought in Vietnam in the Marine Corps for no good reason. We’re friends with them now, in fact, the white suit I’ll be wearing tomorrow night while speaking as Mark Twain, was made in Vietnam…

Testosterone is the culprit in the arena of increased aggression. And so we hear the expression, “That’s anger on testosterone.”

I saw a thought-provoking piece of Judy Chicago’s art recently that simply asked, “What if women ruled the world?” It caused me to think about the possibility, remote as it may be, and I hope it might cause you to think about it too.

With congratulations to President Trump for his good work in brokering a ceasefire in the Middle East, we have left the ruling of our world up to men for far too long, while the weapons of war have increased in their lethality. We don’t want an unthinkable WWIII. So if we can get this done before we blow ourselves up, wouldn’t it be nice?

What If Women Ruled the World?