Pines to Mines Trail unites community, expands accessibility, drives economic growth in Nevada County

TRUCKEE, Calif. – About a decade ago, former Nevada County Supervisor Richard Anderson spearheaded a project that united trail advocates from across the county to explore ways of creating an interconnected trail network. At that time, the Truckee Trails Foundation (TTF) was actively involved in several small-scale trail initiatives, yet the concept of a long-distance trail presented a new and exciting challenge.

Recognizing the immense potential of developing a trail accessible to hikers, mountain bikers, and equestrians alike, TTF embraced the opportunity with support from the Bear Yuba Land Trust and Bicyclists of Nevada County, prominent trail advocates in western Nevada County.

TTF ultimately identified approximately 52 miles of existing trails that could seamlessly integrate into the new project, significantly reducing the need for extensive new construction to a mere 22 miles. This strategic approach not only streamlined the trail development process but also laid the foundation for the creation of the 72-mile Pines to Mines Trail, set to start construction this year.

The Pines to Mines Trail, a collaborative effort between Tahoe National Forest and various partner organizations, is designed to cater to diverse user groups while also stimulating local economic growth. This trail network will provide access to equestrians, pedestrians, bicyclists, and Class 1 e-bike users, enhancing accessibility for individuals with varying abilities and preferences.

A notable feature of the project is the inclusion of Class 1 e-bikes as an approved mode of transport on the trail. This decision expands accessibility, enabling individuals who may face challenges with traditional biking or walking to immerse themselves in the natural beauty of the area. The trail’s design and environmental considerations have deemed Class 1 e-bikes compatible, contributing to a more inclusive and sustainable recreational environment.

“While most of the Tahoe Rim Trail allows bikes, some sections of it do not. And the Pacific Crest Trail doesn’t allow bikes at all. So this is unique in its “allowed uses,” and we’re really excited about this inclusive aspect. We’re also hoping to make as much of the trail suitable for adaptive mountain bikes as we can,” Allison Pedley, Executive Director of TTF, said.

Public input and feedback have played a pivotal role in shaping the project’s development, with Tahoe National Forest actively incorporating community insights into its decision-making processes. However, the completion of the Pines to Mines Trail hinges on securing adequate funding and resources. Tahoe National Forest remains committed to collaborating with partner organizations to identify grant opportunities and funding sources for trail construction, signage improvements, and other recreational enhancements.

“The excitement surrounding this trail is significant on both ends of Nevada County. It will be incredibly scenic, as well as challenging – two criteria that many trail users are really looking for. There are already talks about organizing great long distance trail races along the route, and it’s not even built yet,” Allison Pedley, Executive Director of TTF, said.