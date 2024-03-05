Pioneer Academy Students spend the day with Palisades Tahoe Ski Patrol

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – As the Funitel ride ascended toward the Gold Coast Patrol Office, Steve Hurt, Assistant Patrol Director of Palisades Tahoe, welcomed a group of high school students from Pioneer Academy to his “playground,” terrain he has navigated for roughly three decades.

Hurt and his team manage over 30 avalanche routes, involving the deployment of hundreds of charges during heavy snowfall. Hurt’s role demands a delicate balance of science, intuition, and experience in deciding when to open lifts and terrains. The safety of both staff and visitors hangs in the balance with each decision—a responsibility not taken lightly.

Palisades ski patrol hosts workshop for Pioneer Academy students. Provided / Mike Selby

“Patrol’s job is to keep skiers as safe as we can but you keep in mind that this is a mountain and no one can make it 100% safe. It’s not Disneyland. It’s a mountain,” Hurt said.

Despite relentless efforts, Hurt acknowledged the inherent risks of mountain environments where heavy amounts of snowfall occur. The students realized that skiing here was far from an amusement park ride, but a venture into the unpredictable realm of nature.

Jeff Hartley and his dog Maverick demonstrated the intensity of their work for the Pioneer Academy students. Maverick’s focused search for buried individuals showcased the crucial role of rescue dogs in mountain safety. The students witnessed firsthand the dedication and skill required to navigate such treacherous conditions.

Patrol dogs train as Pioneer Academy students watch. Provided / Mike Selby

The workshop wrapped up with students choosing dog cards as keepsakes to remember their experience. An experience that would not have been possible without partnerships between Palisades and two non-profits: Project Discovery and Ski Ducks.

The insights gained by the students at Pioneer Academy reached far beyond the workshop itself. They grasped the similarities between mountain rescue and navigating life’s hurdles—moments of needing support intertwined with moments of offering it.