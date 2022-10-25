Pizza Party fundraiser will support Friends of the Truckee Library

Rubican Pizza is holding a fundraiser on Thursday Nov. 10.

Provided

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Friends of the Truckee Library, the nonprofit supporting the Truckee Library and leading the new library campaign, is inviting the community to the Rubicon Pizza Party on Thursday, Nov. 10, at Northstar California for an evening of family fun.

Attendees will enjoy a pizza, pasta, and salad buffet, live music by Tahoe Truckee School of Music, drink specials, and raffle prizes at Rubicon Pizza Company located at 5001 Northstar Dr. Suite 5101.

Entry is a suggested donation of $25 for adults and $15 for kids. Paid entry includes a raffle ticket. Additional raffle tickets will be available for $5. All revenue is donated to Friends of the Truckee Library to support the new library campaign.

Program Director April Cole said, “it’s incredible to see the community rally together, from Rubicon Pizza’s generosity and the School of Music talent donation, to celebrate our accomplishments this year and support LibraryUP – the new library campaign.”

The new library will be more than a depot for books; envisioned as an expanded library of about 20,000-square-feet, it will be a community center for creativity, collaboration, and connection, with equal access for all.

For more information, visit Truckeefol.org .