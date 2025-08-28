Placer begins development of new community wildfire protection plan

AUBURN, Calif. – Placer County’s Office of Emergency Services this month will begin developing the county’s first-ever county-wide community wildfire protection plan.

Through the project, the county will work with its communities to identify the most pressing wildfire mitigation needs and develop a plan to address them as efficiently as possible.

The Board of Supervisors last week approved a $334,543 contract with Dudek to lead development of the plan, scheduled for completion by mid-2027.

“We are already one of the most wildfire-ready communities in the country,” said Dave Atkinson, assistant director of the county’s Office of Emergency Services. “But there’s always more we can and must do to protect ourselves as wildfire risk increases. Through this plan, we’ll find the gaps in the major investments that have been made countywide to help ensure the best possible preparedness now and in the future.”

Placer agencies have completed extensive wildfire preparedness planning through local community plans, the Safety Element of the county’s General Plan and the county’s ongoing local hazard mitigation plan project. The new wildfire plan would serve to coordinate the wildfire-related pieces of these plans from a countywide view, helping agencies and partners prioritize and collaborate on action for the most benefit.

Planners will seek public input on the plan through widespread outreach, including community meetings, surveys and focus groups.

Recommended mitigation strategies could include hazardous fuels reduction treatments, structural hardening, improvements to communication capabilities, development of access agreements and identification of public education opportunity areas, among others.

Learn more about the Community Wildfire Protection Plan and take action at https://engage.placer.ca.gov/cwpp .