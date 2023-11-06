Placer Board approves county parking ordinance amendment and updates fine amounts

AUBURN, Calif. – The Placer County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday amended the county’s parking ordinance to strengthen existing parking enforcement and increase parking fines countywide.

The changes go into effect Nov. 30.

The parking ordinance authorizes the county’s parking enforcement team to prohibit or restrict the stopping, parking or standing of vehicles on or along public roadways during posted times. The amendment expands the restrictions to prohibit parking on all or a portion of public sidewalks.

The amendment also adds a new restriction for vehicles parking on private property without the property owner’s consent. The county may enforce the private property parking restrictions through a written agreement and posted signage.

Placer County’s team will work alongside California Highway Patrol officers to enforce parking restrictions.

The newly approved fine increases are primarily based on current fee structures used in the Town of Truckee, City of South Lake Tahoe and the City of Roseville. View the updated parking fine amounts here . Fine amounts escalate for the second, third and subsequent occurrences of each repeated violation.

The countywide ordinance will likely have the greatest impact in North Lake Tahoe as parking is limited and in demand during peak tourism seasons.

“I want to commend staff for this innovative program and their excellent work to address key issues in our region, like traffic congestion,” said District 5 Supervisor Cindy Gustafson at the Oct. 17 board meeting . “I know the community appreciates what we’re doing with parking enforcement and I know CHP is stretched far too thin to be the only enforcement arm out there. So it’s vital for us to have the ability to have our code enforcement team assist them.”

Parking management in Tahoe was originally recommended in the county’s Resort Triangle Transportation Plan, approved by the board in 2020. The plan encourages a shift toward alternative modes of travel and away from the use of personal vehicles. Learn more about the RTTP here .

“This is really a milestone for the program,” said Deputy County Executive Officer Stephanie Halloway at the Oct. 17 board meeting . “Our staff has done a great job listening to community feedback and developing a program that will really help us achieve our mission of decreasing dependency on personal vehicles. It’s encouraging to see the community get behind the RTTP and our goals for the region.”

Earlier this year, Placer County announced the introduction of the Parking Management Program, designed to further explore solutions to North Lake Tahoe’s parking challenges. The goal of the program is to more efficiently manage existing parking spaces in the region as well as reduce traffic congestion and its impact on the environment. Although still under development, the program will initiate paid parking in public lots within the Kings Beach town center and recreational beach sites and may establish residential permit parking zones.

Ultimately, this program has the potential to generate funding to pay for parking enforcement operations as well as fund alternative transportation enhancements in the local community, such as new bicycle and pedestrian facilities and expanding transit services.

Learn more about the Parking Management Program here .

To report a potential parking violation, please contact the Truckee CHP at 530-563-9200 or the Placer County Department of Public Works in Tahoe at 530-581-6238 or in Auburn at 530-745-7565.