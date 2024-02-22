Placer board OKs $2,461,534 for reimbursement, repairs

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. – During their Tuesday, Feb. 20 meeting, the Placer County Board of Supervisors approved an amendment to the Solid Waste Handling Services Agreement with Placer County Eastern Regional Sanitary Landfill, Inc. and Tahoe Truckee Disposal Co., Inc.

The amendment authorizes reimbursement for replacement of a failed backup generator not to exceed $586,324 and repair of damaged sections of the Eastern Regional Materials Recovery Facility floor not to exceed $1,875,210.

It also authorized an official to execute the Amendment, subject to County Counsel and Risk Management concurrence.

The board approved a Budget Amendment for Eastern Regional Landfill Fund in the amount of $1,561,534 with an increase in revenue and transfer in of $1,055,251.77 from Environmental Utilities Capital Fund.

It also cancels the balance of $506,282.23 from Eastern Regional Landfill Fund reserves.

The amendment updated the status of negotiations for a new long-term agreement with Tahoe Truckee Disposal Co., Inc. and Placer County Eastern Regional Sanitary Landfill, Inc.

The Director of Public Works, or designee, is designed to execute a one-year extension of the Solid Waste Handling Services Agreement if a long-term agreement is not approved by the Board by June 30, 2024, subject to County Counsel and Risk Management concurrence.

Staff are approved to release a Request for Proposals for solid waste handling and processing services contract in Franchise Areas 2 and 3, subject to County Counsel and Risk Management concurrence.