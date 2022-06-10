Placer CEO terminated: Supervisor Cindy Gustafson provides update during First Tuesday Breakfast Club

The Placer County Board of Supervisors has terminated CEO Todd Leopold’s employment contract.

During this week’s First Tuesday Breakfast Club forum, Placer County District 5 Supervisor Cindy Gustafson provided an update on the decision to let Leopold go and discussed the search for a replacement.

On May 25, the Board of Supervisors received a workplace discrimination and harassment complaint from a county employee against Leopold. Following an investigation, the board made the decision to terminate Leopold from his post.

“It was unavoidable given the complaint that we received and the situation we find ourselves in,” said Gustafson.

The board designated Assistant County Executive Officer Jane Christenson to serve as acting CEO.

REVELOPMENT PROJECT

Gustafson also spoke on the Boatworks redevelopment project at 790 North Lake Blvd. in Tahoe City. Plans are to redevelop the site with an a 80- to 85-unit hotel facing Lake Tahoe with conference facilities and associated amenities, 31 residential condominium units, and 8,000 square feet of commercial retail fronting North Lake Boulevard.

Existing structures on site will be demolished prior to construction. The project appeared as an information item during Thursday’s North Tahoe Regional Advisory Council meeting.

North Lake Tahoe Resort Association CEO Tony Karwowski spoke on a new source of funding that will be directed toward improving transportation, workforce housing, and tourism impact mitigation. Funds generated by the recent creation of a tourism business improvement district are directed toward marketing and sales, which frees up transient occupancy tax dollars for other uses.

A committee of seven people from the North Tahoe area was recently formed to oversee how funds are spent. That committee also made a recommendation that was later adopted by the board to increase the number of seats from seven to 13.

“It’s very exciting to us to be able to open up a program to provide a little bit of relief around workforce housing and starting to attain some of our real purpose here at the NLTRA, turning those dollars back to our community to make a difference in our community,” said Karwowski.

Karwowski also said $500,000 in unused funds from the previous year will go toward a Landing Locals workforce housing program. An additional $380,000 in unused funds from the previous year will go to enhancing TART and TART Connect services.

In other news, it was announced Vikingsholm tours will resume on Saturday. Concerts at Commons Beach also kick off its season of free, live music on Sunday.

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com