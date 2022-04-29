Placer County accepting ‘round-two’ microbusiness grant applications

Placer County is launching the second round of grant funding for microbusiness owners who may have missed their opportunity for a $2,500 grant in the first round.

New applications for the Placer Micro Biz Program will be accepted starting April 25 through 4:49 p.m. on June 10.

The state provided Placer County with a total sum of $412,500 in relief funds to award microbusinesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Placer launched the first round in February and in April awarded a total of $137,500 to 55 recipients. The remaining sum of $275,000 may be awarded during the second round.

Microbusinesses in Placer may be eligible for up to $2,500 in grant funding.

The grants are not loans and do not need to be paid back. The only exception is if the funds are not used, or if the funds are not used as stated on the grant application.

To qualify, businesses must have five or fewer employees and a household income of less than $50,000 a year. An eligible business must also have been in operation by the end of 2019. There are a few additional eligibility requirements so please review before submitting an application.

Grant program eligibility requirements, applications, application assistance and frequently asked questions are available on the Placer Micro Biz website at https://www.placer.ca.gov/BizGrants .

Funding for the program is made possible through the California Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Program sponsored by the California Office of the Small Business Advocate.

The Placer County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 25 approved the grant program and directed the Placer County Economic Development Office to set up and distribute the funding.

Placer County has contracted with the Sierra Business Council to administer applications and funding of the grants, and is partnering with other community agencies to help identify and reach out to microbusinesses eligible for the funding.

Source: Placer County