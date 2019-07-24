Placer County approves base to base gondola

Placer County approved the fourth alternative which will occupy the least amount of land.

Gondola-SSU-072619

Placer County approved Squaw Valley’s proposed base to base gondola on Tuesday which will give riders better access to both resorts. The gondola will begin at Squaw Valley, traverse over privately owned property and end at the Alpine Meadows base area.

The project includes two base terminals and two-mid stations. An environmental impact report released by Placer County and the U.S. Forest Service outlined four possible options for construction of the project. The approved project is the fourth alternative as it would have less of an environmental effect than other alternatives as it occupies the least amount of land spanning 11,700 feet. Approximately 20 percent of the project will be located on National Forest Lands.

The Squaw Valley terminal will be located near the Reg Dog chairlift with a mid station near the top of KT-22. The Alpine Meadows base terminal would be situated to the southeast of the Alpine Meadows base lodge between the Roundhouse Express and the Hot Wheels chairlift, with a mid station around 650 feet northwest of The Buttress in the northern portion of the Alpine Meadows.

The eight passenger gondola would be able to transport up to 1,400 people per hour and will only operate during the winter season, according to a staff report.

During a public hearing last spring, Alpine Meadows residents expressed concern with the installation of eight gazex avalanche exploders around the gondola. In the final report, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadow decided to pull the gazex exploders from the project.