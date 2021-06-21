Placer County authorities charge man with attempted murder in Kings Beach shooting

A man has been arrested for attempted murder in North Lake after authorities say he fired a gun at the head of another person when a dispute between the two escalated.

Samuel Reyes Navarro, 27, of Incline Village, was arrested around 1 a.m. Monday in the area of Kings Beach on multiple felony charges, records show. Navarro faces one count of attempted murder, one count of assault on a person with a firearm, and numerous other firearm related felonies.

In addition to the firearm felonies, Navarro is also being charged for obstructing a police officer, and for being in possession of over a half ounce of suspected methamphetamine, according to a press release issued by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Navarro was initially transported Monday morning to the Nevada County Jail following his arrest, and then was moved to the Auburn Jail in Placer County later that day. There, he is being held without bail, due to the attempted murder charge, according to a spokesperson with the Auburn Jail. A date has not yet been set for Navarro’s first court appearance.

Deputies originally responded early Sunday morning to an incident after they received a report of gunshots from the area of Bear Street and Rainbow Avenue, around Kings Beach.

At the scene of the shooting, reported around 3:40 a.m. Sunday, deputies contacted the alleged victim, an adult male. The man told deputies that Navarro had fired multiple gunshots over his head after a verbal altercation between the two of them had apparently escalated. Bullet casings were found at the scene, and other witnesses told authorities that they had seen a vehicle fleeing the area after the reported gunshots, a press release states.

Early Monday, a Placer County deputy observed Navarro driving in the Kings Beach area, and a police pursuit of the suspect began, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

During the pursuit, Navarro abandoned his vehicle and fled from law enforcement on foot, according to sheriff’s Lt. Nelson Resendes. However, he was quickly apprehended and taken into custody. The arresting officers on scene found a gun on Navarro’s person matching the gun alleged to have been used in Sunday morning’s shooting, and they also found meth on him, according to the release.

While Navarro surrendered to deputies peacefully after he was tracked down, he will face the charge of evading arrest for fleeing from officers, according to Resendes.

It is not clear what prompted the initial altercation between Navarro and the victim, Resendes said.

Stephen Wyer is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at swyer@theunion.com

Read the full statement on Navarro’s arrest released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

