Placer County award contracts to remove dead, dying trees

The Placer County Hazardous Tree Removal Program took a step forward this week with the Board of Supervisors awarding contracts to remove an additional 2,038 dead or dying trees throughout the county.

Placer County, along with much of California, is facing an unprecedented threat from the millions of dead and dying trees in its forests, a news release states. Five years of successive drought has stressed the trees, which enabled native bark beetles to proliferate and kill stands of once healthy trees.

Mountain F. Enterprises Inc., Joe Benigno Tree Service Inc. and Dowling Underground & Networking Inc. were collectively awarded $2.9 million to remove 2,038 trees. Work will take place from the Sacramento County border to the Lake Tahoe Basin region of the county.

Supervisors approved the Hazardous Tree Removal Plan in 2016. Placer County is responsible for over 1,000 miles of roadway. An aerial survey documented approximately 1.5 million dead and dying trees within the county. Of those 1.5 million trees, approximately 5,200 were eligible for the program.

Visit http://www.placer.ca.gov/trees for more information or call 916-438-9542.

Source: Placer County