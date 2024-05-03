Placer County awarded $1.2M grant to construct Segment 1 of North Tahoe Trail

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – Placer County’s North Tahoe Shared-Use Trail was one of two projects awarded a community sustainability and climate resilience grant earlier this month at the California Tahoe Conservancy Board meeting.

The project received $1.2 million for the construction of the first of three remaining segments. Segment 1 will connect North Tahoe Regional Park to Carnelian Bay with 2.52 miles of paved Class 1 shared-use trail. This new trail segment will expand the north shore shared-use trail network and provides alternative transportation options for residents and visitors.

“Our goal is to have more recreation opportunities and encourage people to get out of their personal vehicles,” said Placer County Project Manager Andy Deinken. “It’s one part of a larger effort to reduce traffic congestion throughout North Lake Tahoe and we’re excited to receive this funding and get this project moving forward.”

The 8-mile connection between North Tahoe Regional Park and Tahoe City includes three remaining phases to be constructed. The first portion of the trail will begin construction at Regional Park and head southwest up the ridge around the shale outcropping to offer outstanding views of Agate Bay. While multiple alternatives were considered, the trail’s current alignment offers the most protection for riders and pedestrians by avoiding main highways.

The trail will merge at Carnelian Bay Avenue, providing unpaved access north to Brockway Summit and a future connection west to the Dollar Creek Trail.

From 2014 to today, the trail has been reviewed by Placer County’s Board of Supervisors six times. This project has been highlighted at additional public meetings including one in March of 2022 to discuss the environmental review.

“Placer County is continuously working to improve the way outdoor recreation is managed so that the lake, the environment, residents and visitors can all benefit,” said Placer County Supervisor and Conservancy Board Member Cindy Gustafson. “This grant funding ensures we protect our beloved natural environment in multiple ways and I look forward to seeing the progress of this project.”

When complete, the North Tahoe Shared-Use trail will connect the north shore communities of Tahoe Vista, Carnelian Bay and Tahoe City. The trail is Placer County’s portion of the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency’s plan for a continuous paved path circumnavigating Lake Tahoe.

