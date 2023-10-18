Placer County Board of Supervisors ratify proclamation in support of Israel

AUBURN, Calif. – The Placer County Board of Supervisors unanimously ratified a proclamation today in support of Israel and to honor the lives lost in the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas, a Palestinian militant group.

The proclamation states that Placer County joins cities, counties and states across the nation in declaring there is no place for terroristic violence and condemns the acts of Hamas, which resulted in 1,200 deaths, thousands of injuries and 150 hostages as of Oct. 11.”

This proclamation signifies our board’s unwavering support for Israel and our Israeli citizens in Placer County as the horrific realities of terrorism and war affect them and their families each day this conflict continues,” said Board Chair and District 3 Supervisor Jim Holmes. “Our prayers go out to Israel and our Jewish community.”

Last week, the county lit the colonnade of the historic courthouse in Auburn blue and white, the colors of the Israeli flag. The lights will remain illuminated during both the day and night through Oct. 20.A photo with the Board of Supervisors with Rabbi Yossi Korik, director of the Chabad JCC of Placer County, can be downloaded here .