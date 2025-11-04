Placer County Board of Supervisors to meet in Auburn on Nov. 17, and Tahoe on Nov. 18
TAHOE CITY, Calif. – The location of the Nov. 17 Board of Supervisors meeting has been changed. The board is now scheduled to meet in Auburn at the Placer County Administrative Center (175 Fulweiler Ave.) beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 17. The meeting had originally been scheduled to be held in North Lake Tahoe.
The board will still hold its Tuesday, Nov. 18, meeting in-person in Tahoe at the North Tahoe Event Center (8318 North Lake Blvd.) in Kings Beach.
Interested persons are invited to attend the hearing through the means provided on the meeting agenda, found at https://www.placer.ca.gov/10065/_2025.
Comments for this meeting may also be submitted in written form by either emailing comments to the Clerk of the Board at boardclerk@placer.ca.gov or by mailing comments through the U.S. Postal Service to the county, Attn: Clerk of the Board, 175 Fulweiler Ave., Auburn, CA 95603.
Both agendas will be posted here 72 hours in advance of the meetings.
