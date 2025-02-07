Placer County, CHP Truckee officials urge visitors to pack their patience ahead of busy weekend

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Snowy conditions and an increased number of visitors to the Tahoe region this weekend will likely result in significant delays throughout North Lake Tahoe, specifically along state Highway 89. County and local California Highway Patrol officials are urging residents and visitors alike to pack their patience as they take to the road.



Safety

Winter driving conditions can change rapidly in the Sierras. To ensure a safe journey:

Plan ahead – check road conditions regularly at quickmap.dot.ca.gov and monitor weather forecasts frequently.

Carry tire chains, even if driving a four-wheel-drive vehicle. Practice installing them – don't wait until you're in a snowstorm.

Reduce speed – posted speed limits are for ideal conditions, not snow and ice-covered roads, or low visibility conditions. Driving too fast is the leading cause of winter crashes. Remember, it’s not just about getting there, it’s about getting there safely.

Increase following distances to allow for extra stopping time on slick surfaces.

Don’t drive distracted – stay focused on the road.

Keep an emergency kit in your vehicle, including blankets, food, water, a flashlight and extra batteries.

Keep your vehicle fueled in case of unexpected delays, closures or emergencies. Having enough fuel ensures you can keep your vehicle running for warmth and make it to your destination safely.

Watch for snowplows – never pass them unless directed.

Regional Transit

If you are traveling in the region, please consider available transit and shuttle options. The county offers many free transit services, including Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transit (TART) and TART Connect. If you have travel plans with family and friends, carpooling is strongly encouraged. The TART bus service is free and runs from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Tahoe City, Truckee, and the north and west shores with a direct stop in Olympic Valley.



TART Connect is an on-demand and door-to-door shuttle service that provides free, app-based ride-share services. TART Connect offers service between Olympic Valley and Tahoe City from 6 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 7 to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays. Additional service is offered in three different zones around the north and west shores of Lake Tahoe from 8 a.m. to midnight every day along Highway 267 between Northstar and Kings Beach. Download the app to get started .



View TART schedules on their site here.

Required Parking Reservations

For skiers and snowboarders, notable resorts require parking reservations prior to planned activities on their respective mountains. At Palisades Tahoe and Alpine Meadows, Reserve ‘N Ski, a reservations-based parking plan, is required in all lots for weekends. Parking mid-week is free. Find more details here: http://www.parkpalisadestahoe.com/parkingbasics

At Northstar, California, the Village View parking lots offer convenient parking in close proximity to Northstar Village, but guests must make reservations on weekends (Saturday-Sunday) and during peak periods between 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. Castle Peak lots open once Village View lots are full. The preferred paid lot is closest to Northstar Village and is a paid lot every day of the week. Learn more about Northstar’s parking reservations here: http://www.northstarcalifornia.com/explore-the-resort/about-the-resort/getting-here.aspx