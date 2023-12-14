Placer County continues to expand and enhance parking management within North Lake Tahoe

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Placer County took another step toward alleviating traffic congestion in North Lake Tahoe this week, approving an agreement with Palisades Tahoe to provide back-up enforcement of the resort’s new parking reservation program.

The county also plans to launch the initial phase of the North Lake Tahoe Parking Management Program in 2024, which aims to better manage the existing parking supply in the region and encourage carpooling and the use of free transit options.

The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to authorize the Placer County Department of Public Works to approve a parking enforcement agreement with Palisades Tahoe Resort as the operator and Alterra Mountain Co., the property owner.

In June, Palisades Tahoe announced its new Reserve N Ski reservation-based parking program for weekends and holidays in both Olympic Valley and Alpine Meadows. The program aims to improve the overall experience for visitors and residents during busy ski days by reducing the number of cars on the road and encouraging guests to carpool and use alternative transportation options.

With the board’s approval of this parking enforcement agreement, Palisades Tahoe will contact Placer County’s team of enforcement officers as back-up to their third-party parking enforcement team. The county has added staff to enforce updated parking regulations throughout eastern Placer County and address spill-over parking within Olympic Valley and nearby neighborhoods. Palisades Tahoe will be charged for county staff time necessary to address any requested enforcement.

County staff will cite vehicles parked without a valid resort parking reservation. Fine amounts escalate for each additional violation. The first parking fine for a ticket issued by the county will be $150 for unauthorized parking on private property. The second violation will be $250, and the third and all subsequent violations will cost $450. View the county’s updated parking fine amounts here .

The agreement is part of Placer County’s larger Parking Management Program for the North Lake Tahoe region. In 2024, Placer will launch phase one of the North Lake Tahoe Parking Management Program to include Kings Beach and areas between Tahoe Vista and the Nevada state line.

An important element of the Resort Triangle Transportation Plan, the Parking Management Program aims to better manage the existing parking supply regionally through paid public parking for the Kings Beach commercial core and some residential grid streets that experience high volumes of summer visitor parking. The phase one plan will include discussions to determine employee parking solutions, the parking fee structure, residential permit parking zones and voluntary program participation by private parking lot owners.

Placer County will hold a pair of meetings to discuss phase one implementation with the community. Each will be facilitated by the county’s consultant, Dixon Resources Unlimited. The first community meeting will be held in person Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, at 5 p.m. at the North Lake Tahoe Event Center. The second community meeting will be held virtually on Thursday, Jan. 11, starting at noon. Click here to register or learn more about these meetings.

“Throughout the shaping of this program, we’ve gauged the community and made adjustments to fit the needs of our local residents,” said Placer County Deputy Director of Public Works Rebecca Taber. “At these upcoming meetings, county staff will introduce and provide context for the development of the Parking Management Program and there will also be an interactive activity to collect important feedback that will help inform the phase one plan.”

A second pair of community meetings will be scheduled for March 2024 to share the draft phase one plan and solicit additional feedback. Following these meetings, the plan will be presented to the Placer County Board of Supervisors for consideration. Funding for program implementation was approved by the North Tahoe Community Alliance and the Placer County Board of Supervisors in October.

Placer County strongly encourages residents and visitors in North Lake Tahoe to take advantage of numerous and free public transportation options, which include TART bus service and TART Connect, an on-demand microtransit service. Skiers are encouraged to use Mountaineer, a free on-demand shuttle service to move about Olympic Valley and Alpine Meadows during the winter months. The region also has a variety of park-and-ride options. Learn more about regional transit by clicking here .

For more information about the Placer County Parking Management Program, visit placer.ca.gov/8857/Parking-Management-Program .