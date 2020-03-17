Placer County: Counter services limited to combat COVID-19

AUBURN — To help stop the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, Placer County will provide limited public counter service effective March 17 until at least March 29, according to a press release from Placer County. Essential services such as law enforcement, fire and emergency services, garbage, recycling, water and wastewater will continue, the release states.

Though some county buildings will close to the public, many services will still be available online or by phone, the release states.

A full list of closures and which county services will still be available is being developed and will be published on Placer’s website, as well as a directory to access county services residents may need, according to the release.

County staff are evaluating how to conduct public meetings safely while allowing for community input and information about any meeting scheduling or format changes will be published as it becomes available, the release states.

“As the latest social distancing guidance from the federal and state governments affirm, the best thing all of us can do to help slow the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home,” said Placer Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson in the press release. “Limiting public counter access is in line with this approach and sets the right example for other organizations to help protect their employees and customers.”

Source: Placer County