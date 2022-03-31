Placer County deputies shoot double homicide suspect

Placer County authorities say they shot a double homicide suspect this week as he fled a Loomis home, and charges have been filed against the man in connection with the death of his parents.

Dennis Lynch, 19, was armed when he was shot Monday after deputies found him in a gated community off Auburn Folsom Road. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No deputies were injured, a news release states.

Authorities on Wednesday said Lynch has been charged with two counts of murder. He remained held that day without bail.

Authorities say they spotted Lynch when responding to a Loomis home for a welfare check. Someone reported they hadn’t heard from their employer in days. They knocked on the door, but got no response. At some point they smelled a “foul odor” from inside.

“Deputies began working on an entry plan and obtained a search warrant for the home when a male, 19-year old Dennis Lynch, exited the residence armed with a handgun,” the release states. “Lynch immediately fled on foot into a forested area.”





Some deputies began searching for Lunch, as others entered the home and found the bodies of Lynch’s parents: Gerald Upholt, 80; and Katheryn Lynch, 67, reports state.

“At this time, deputies were searching for a suspect in connection to a double homicide,” the release states.

Deputies later found Lynch in a field on Lomida Lane, though he again ran from them and went to the gated community off Auburn Folsom Road, the report states.

“He was still armed when confronted by deputies and subsequently shot,” the release states. “Deputies immediately rendered aid to to Lynch while medical personnel arrived to the scene.”

The Union is a sister publication of the Sierra Sun.