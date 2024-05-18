Placer County Discover & Discuss community event May 30 to discuss projects, programs shaping the future of North Lake Tahoe

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – Placer County is inviting the community to Discover and Discuss: Projects and Programs Shaping the Future of North Lake Tahoe on Thursday, May 30, from 5:30-8 p.m. at the North Tahoe Event Center in Kings Beach. County staff and community partners will present at this open house style event which provides an opportunity for the public to learn more and provide feedback about impactful projects and programs in the region aimed at supporting a healthy and vibrant community.

Attendees can talk to regional experts about upcoming infrastructure projects, like Tahoe City’s Mobility Project or the Tahoe Basin Area Plan , policy and program updates to enhance workforce housing opportunities, like the Workforce Housing Preservation Program , emergency planning efforts to prepare for wildfire and more.

“This community workshop is really a great opportunity for community members to have quality time with our experts and partners to dive deeper into projects and programs and share their thoughts,” said Placer’s Deputy County Executive Officer Stephanie Holloway. “This is the first of more planned events to provide new and important information to our community and really get residents involved—this event will be very interactive.”

Sierra Community House will provide Spanish interpretation as well as children’s activities to ensure families can attend. Food and beverages will be provided. Registration is not required for event attendees and attendees are welcome to come at any point throughout the evening.

For more information, click here .