Placer County District Attorney’s Office joins law enforcement, chambers of commerce to promote new countywide retail theft initiative

ROSEVILLE, Calif. – Today, the Placer County District Attorney’s Office announced a countywide campaign with local law enforcement and chambers of commerce to promote their new retail theft vertical prosecution program and ongoing law enforcement efforts countywide, while continuing the conversations with local businesses on retail theft.

The campaign is a sign for businesses to put in their windows that states “This business is protected by Placer County’s retail theft initiative”. The sign also has a QR code that leads to the county’s new retail theft initiative information page .

“Placer County is known as a problem solver on key issues affecting our state,” said Placer County District Attorney Morgan Gire. “Our county’s collaborative and innovative approach to statewide problems, coupled with our ability to address those problems proactively, makes Placer County a leader in addressing challenges affecting our quality of life. This retail theft initiative shows that we are united and dedicated to fighting retail theft in our region.”

In October, the Placer County Board of Supervisors voted to accept a $2 million state grant for the Placer County District Attorney’s Office’s new Retail Theft Vertical Prosecution Program. With these grant funds, the Placer County District Attorney’s office will add one full-time Deputy District Attorney, a District Attorney Investigator, and a Crime Analyst to work on the investigation and prosecution of retail theft crimes. The vertical prosecution structure provided by this grant will allow for cases to be handled by the same investigator and prosecutor from case filing through adjudication.

The campaign to promote this new program is joined by a robust countywide coalition of the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, Roseville Police Department, Rocklin Police Department, Auburn Police Department, Lincoln Police Department, Auburn Chamber of Commerce, Roseville Chamber of Commerce, Rocklin Chamber of Commerce, Colfax Chamber of Commerce, Loomis Basin Chamber of Commerce, Foresthill Divide Chamber of Commerce, and North Tahoe Chamber of Commerce.

Retail theft and associated crimes of violence continue to affect communities across California. Reports show brazen attacks on business owners in stores, businesses permanently closing their doors, and a rise in “swarming” or “smash and grab” events. While all communities with robust retail centers have seen a rise in retail theft, Placer County remains aggressive in its approach to hold those who commit retail theft accountable.

Businesses who want to participate in the program as well as learn more about the countywide initiative can sign up here and follow the DA’s social media for posts sharing sign pick up locations.