Placer County earns California Board of Forestry’s Fire Risk Reduction Community designation

AUBURN, Calif. — Placer County has received the 2024 Fire Risk Reduction Community designation by the California Board of Forestry and Fire Protection .

Effective July 1, this recognition acknowledges Placer County’s commitment to wildfire planning best practices. The county has complied with state fire regulations and exceeded minimum fire planning standards in a number of categories.

The designation as a Fire Risk Reduction Community is a critical factor included in the California Insurance Commissioner’s Safer from Wildfires initiative .

“I am incredibly proud of our county staff, partnering agencies and community members for going above and beyond to help Placer County reach this outstanding achievement,” said Placer County District 5 Supervisor Cindy Gustafson. “This recognition signals that we are on the right path towards fire resiliency by keeping our communities safe and protecting our forests.”

“Placer County’s proactive approach to wildfire preparedness strengthens the overall resilience of our communities,” said Placer County Regional Forest Health Coordinator Kerri Timmer.”

This designation allows Placer County, fire safe councils, homeowner associations, nonprofit organizations and other eligible applicants to receive priority consideration for specific wildfire prevention grants administered by CAL FIRE. These grants can further support community-wide fire risk reduction projects.

Residents are also encouraged to join or become a Firewise USA Community through the national program to receive potential insurance discounts under this FRRCL designation. Visit the Placer County Office of Emergency Services Fire Safe Alliance website to learn more about this program, here .

Residents can contact their insurance providers directly to inquire about potential discounts resulting from this designation.

Those interested in landscape wildfire prevention grants can visit the CAL FIRE grants website, here .