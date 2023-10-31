Placer County Elections Office adds two offices to 2024 Presidential Primary Election

AUBURN, Calif. – If you’re planning to run for office in the March 5, 2024, Presidential Primary Election, the Placer County Elections Office has a few things you should know. Two additional offices have been added to the March 5, 2024, Presidential Primary Election. Due to U.S. Senator Diane Feinstein’s passing, a special primary election is to be held for U.S. senator (partial term).

Additionally, in accordance with the provisions of the election laws of the state of California, Placer County Superior Court judge, Seat 7 will also be added to the March ballot. Though both offices have mandatory filing fees, candidates can use signature in lieu of filing fee (SIL) petitions to reduce or eliminate that fee.

The filing period for SIL petitions began Sept. 14. Candidates for office may cover all or part of their required filing fee by collecting voters’ signatures on the petition(s). Paperwork may be circulated among registered voters until Nov. 8.

Candidates may pick up SIL petitions at the Placer County Elections Office, located at 3715 Atherton Road in Rocklin. The hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).

More information can be found on the Placer County Elections website at https:\www.placercountyelections.gov/ or by calling 530-886-5650 (toll-free 1-800-824-8683). To appear on the ballot in March, candidates for judicial office are required to file a Declaration of Intention prior to filing for office during the candidate filing period.

The first day the Elections Office could issue a Declaration of Intention was Oct. 30. The last day to file a Declaration of Intention is Nov. 8. If an incumbent fails to file, the deadline for that office extends until Nov. 13 for all candidates other than the incumbent.The candidate filing period begins Nov. 13 and closes Dec. 8 at 5 p.m. (the Placer County Elections Office will be closed Nov. 23-24 for the Thanksgiving holiday).

If an incumbent fails to file during this period, candidate filing will extend for all other candidates (except the incumbent) and end Dec. 13 at 5 p.m. If an incumbent files their nomination paperwork or the officeholder has termed out, there will not be an extension of candidate filing for that office.

The Placer County Elections Office will hold a candidate workshop to provide an overview of the offices up for election during the March primary, the requirements for running for public office and the basics of running a political campaign. Since first announcing the workshop, the Elections Office has changed the time of the workshop so that it doesn’t interfere with another community event; it will now be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Nov. 18 in the Placer County Elections Office training room located at 3715 Atherton Road in Rocklin.