Placer County Elections Office announces offices on ballot, candidate filing details for November 5, 2024 General Election

AUBURN, Calif. – With the November 5, 2024 General Election just a few months away, the Placer County Elections Office is in full swing preparing for one of the most highly-anticipated presidential elections in decades.

For those considering a run for any office listed on the November ballot, candidate filing will begin at 8 a.m. on July 15 and will close at 5 p.m. on Aug. 9. During this time, interested parties can access filing services Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Placer County Clerk-Recorder-Elections Office at 3715 Atherton Road in Rocklin.

To accommodate those living or working in the Auburn area, the Placer County Elections Office is also facilitating candidate filing services 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2954 Richardson Drive Mondays and Wednesdays, July 15-24, and Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, July 29-Aug. 9.

Those closer to the Tahoe area can access filing services at the Tahoe Customs House at 775 North Lake Blvd in Tahoe City from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, July 30-Aug. 8.

The Placer County Elections Office highly recommends that all prospective candidates make an appointment to file their candidacy paperwork at their preferred filing location by visiting https://www.placercountyelections.gov/candidate-filing .

If an incumbent for any office fails to file between July 15 and Aug. 9, candidate filing will extend for any candidate except the incumbent until Aug. 14 at 5 p.m. (if the filing period is extended, filing services will be available in Rocklin Aug. 12-14 and in Auburn on Aug. 14, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.). If an incumbent files their nomination paperwork, the officeholder has termed out, or there is no incumbent due to boundary changes, there will be no extension of candidate filing for that office.

Potential candidates are invited to attend the Placer County Elections Candidate Workshop to review the requirements for running for public office, learn which offices are up for election and the basics of running a political campaign. The workshop will be conducted in person in the training room of the Placer County Elections Office from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 20. For additional information and remote attendance options, visit: https://www.placercountyelections.gov .

The following offices are up for election during the November 5, 2024 General Election:

For more information, contact the Candidate Services unit at the Placer County Elections Office by calling 530-886-5650 (toll-free 1-800-824-8683), emailing Candidates@placer.ca.gov or visiting the Placer County Elections website at https://www.placercountyelections.gov .