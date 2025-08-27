Placer County Elections Office to open public comment and hold public hearing on renewal election administration plan 

AUBURN, Calif. – Pursuant to the requirements set forth by the Voter’s Choice Act, the Placer County Elections Office hereby gives notice that the Placer County Elections Office has posted the draft 2025 renewal Election Administration Plan (EAP) for public review and comment.

The draft EAP can be located in the lobby of the Placer County Clerk-Recorder-Elections Office at 3715 Atherton Road in Rocklin and on the Placer County Elections website at https://www.placercountyelections.gov/voters-choice-act/ .

The comment period is now open and will close Sept. 8. Comments on the EAP may be submitted by email to election@placer.ca.gov , by phone to 530-886-5650 (toll-free 1-800-824-8683) and in writing or in person at the Placer County Clerk-Recorder-Elections Office.

Following the conclusion of the public comment period, a public hearing will be held at the Placer County Clerk-Recorder-Elections Office on Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. The purpose of this hearing is to provide a forum for additional public input on the EAP. All parties wishing to comment are encouraged to attend.

The Placer County Clerk-Recorder-Elections Office is an accessible facility. Requests for documents in accessible formats, interpreting services, assistive listening devices or other accommodations can be made by calling 530-886-5650 (toll-free 1-800-824-8683) or emailing election@placer.ca.gov no later than five working days prior to the hearing (Sept. 5).

Remote attendance is also available using the following information:

When: Sept. 10, 10 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time

Link:https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84604537855?pwd=EUeQTh866owSDgpNbGRfgjAL5HdICk.1

Telephone: +1 669 444 9171 or +1 800 824 8683 US Toll Free

Webinar ID: 846 0453 7855

Passcode: 485149

For more information about Placer County’s Election Administration Plan, the public comment period and hearing or the Voter’s Choice Act, email election@placer.ca.gov , call 530-886-5650 (toll-free 1-800-824-8683) or visit the Placer County Elections website at https://www.placercountyelections.gov/voters-choice-act/ .